Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helen of Troy by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helen of Troy by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

