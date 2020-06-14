Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $847,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

