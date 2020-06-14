Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,482.00.

NVR opened at $3,175.37 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,426.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

