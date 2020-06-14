Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 63,000 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,586,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,906,000 after buying an additional 1,561,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,978,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,049,152 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE:WRI opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

