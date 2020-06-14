Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 58,345 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 403,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

