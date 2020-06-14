Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 11,255 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.93 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

