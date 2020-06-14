Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Dover by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

