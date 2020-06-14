Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.63

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $10.82. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 69,700 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMZ. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

