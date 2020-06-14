Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in GAP were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 769,172 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS opened at $10.54 on Friday. Gap Inc has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

