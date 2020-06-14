Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.