Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $94,173,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $43,199,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

NYSE FBHS opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.