Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,598.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

