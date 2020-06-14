FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market cap of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,049.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

