Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 295,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

NYSE F opened at $6.46 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

