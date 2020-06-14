FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research firms have commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

