FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,527 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

Shares of FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.