First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

