Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.27% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $71,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

