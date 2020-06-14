FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Emergent Biosolutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,708,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,440,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,168,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 214,785 shares of company stock worth $14,322,937 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

