FDx Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASB stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

