F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.19% of F5 Networks worth $81,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 60.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

