Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 52,801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,484 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,425 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 698 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

