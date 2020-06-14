EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,363 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

