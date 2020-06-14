Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 3,914 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,269.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,422.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2,049.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,722.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

