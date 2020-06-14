Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

EMN stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

