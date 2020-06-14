Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 472,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 45,011 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 913,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 121,885 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

