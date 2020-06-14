East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in East West Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 145,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

