Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,483,000. AXA grew its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

