Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,883,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 168,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Western Union by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 899,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.