Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,961 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $24,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $48.55 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

