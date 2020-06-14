Deutsche Bank AG Sells 405,010 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

