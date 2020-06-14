Deutsche Bank AG Sells 365,791 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

NYSE:QSR opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.