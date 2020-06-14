Deutsche Bank AG Sells 326,241 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $10,739,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $22.07 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

