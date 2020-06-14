Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,159 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,159 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.