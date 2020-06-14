Deutsche Bank AG Sells 127,183 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Citizens Financial Group worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 54,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,614,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 295.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.