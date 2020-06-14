Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

