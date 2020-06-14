Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

