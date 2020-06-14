Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 582,710 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 150,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,466 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 116,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $11.90 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

