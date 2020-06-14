Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 52,597 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $29,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $142,743,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $226.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

