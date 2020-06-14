Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 18,579 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Universal Health Services worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UHS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $95.58 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.