Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 103,059 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $29,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $96.61 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.