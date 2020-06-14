Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 643,184 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arconic were worth $25,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Arconic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

