Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.32 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554,701 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $31,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $135,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 963,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

