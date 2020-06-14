Deutsche Bank AG Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 704,498.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.87% of Fastly worth $25,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $17,390,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 233,384 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,588. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $50.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

