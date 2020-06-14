Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.75 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 450.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Radware were worth $24,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radware by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

RDWR stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.