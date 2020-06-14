Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 220.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

