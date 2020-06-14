Deutsche Bank AG Has $24.23 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $180.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

