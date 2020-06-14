Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Celanese were worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

