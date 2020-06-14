Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $410.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.