Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,533 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.45% of Fidelity National Financial worth $30,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,891,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $31.87 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

